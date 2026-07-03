سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأنعام
120
6:120
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُوْا
ظَاهِرَ
الْاِثْمِ
وَبَاطِنَهٗ ؕ
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَكْسِبُوْنَ
الْاِثْمَ
سَیُجْزَوْنَ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَقْتَرِفُوْنَ
۟
اور چھوڑ دو (ہر طرح کے) گناہ کو وہ کھلا ہو یا چھپا ہوا یقیناً جو لوگ گناہ کماتے ہیں انہیں جلد ہی بدلہ ملے گا اس کا جو وہ جمع کر رہے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Zufisha Khaleel
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 120:6
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Khadejah Mehmood
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:66، 120:6
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
مزید دیکھیں
12
5
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت