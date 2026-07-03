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الأنعام
116
6:116
وان تطع اكثر من في الارض يضلوك عن سبيل الله ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ١١٦
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ١١٦
وَاِنْ
تُطِعْ
اَكْثَرَ
مَنْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
یُضِلُّوْكَ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اِنْ
یَّتَّبِعُوْنَ
اِلَّا
الظَّنَّ
وَاِنْ
هُمْ
اِلَّا
یَخْرُصُوْنَ
۟
اور اگر تم پیروی کرو گے زمین میں بسنے والوں کی اکثریت کی تو وہ تمہیں اللہ کے راستے سے لازماً گمراہ کردیں گے یہ نہیں پیروی کر رہے مگر ظن وتخمین کی اور یہ نہیں کچھ کر رہے سوائے اس کے کہ انہوں نے کچھ اندازے مقرر کر رکھے ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 119:9، 116:6، 28:18
Most of the things that people will tell us about what is the 'right' way to live are, whether they intend to or not, offered as statements of misguidance. And this is a reminder from Allah Himself:
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ
'And if you obey most of those on the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah. They follow not but as...
مزید دیکھیں
26
12
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 109 اور آیت 113:11، 116:6
﷽
I often find myself reflecting on how deeply our parents, siblings, spouses, and children influence our thinking and perception. The closer we are to someone, the more their beliefs and behaviors shape our own personality. This influence is particularly significant when it comes to matters of faith. Depending on our circle of influence, we can either be drawn closer to religion or drift away from it. Rising against this tide requires tremendou...
مزید دیکھیں
14
6
Shameel Khan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 116:6
Everytime i come across this verse the negation of the almost constant media barrage of democracy or majority rule comes to mind.
It is clear that just because a majority may claim an act to be correct it does not mean it has to be so.
#QuranicCalendar
#DivineBookClub
#Week13
11
1
Sarah R
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 116:6
What caught my attention in this ayah is the word ظنا, assumptions.
We know, they know, and surely Allah knows that the ways of the masses are just guesses and assumptions that change every few years. Look at psychology and how theories have evolved and changed over time. Look at the different religious texts coming up with 'new and improved versions' that they assume is what God actually meant to reveal. The truth will always triumph over assum...
مزید دیکھیں
13
2
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