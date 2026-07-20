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الأحزاب
9
33:9
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا نعمة الله عليكم اذ جاءتكم جنود فارسلنا عليهم ريحا وجنودا لم تروها وكان الله بما تعملون بصيرا ٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ جَآءَتْكُمْ جُنُودٌۭ فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا وَجُنُودًۭا لَّمْ تَرَوْهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرًا ٩
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوا
اذْكُرُوْا
نِعْمَةَ
اللّٰهِ
عَلَیْكُمْ
اِذْ
جَآءَتْكُمْ
جُنُوْدٌ
فَاَرْسَلْنَا
عَلَیْهِمْ
رِیْحًا
وَّجُنُوْدًا
لَّمْ
تَرَوْهَا ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
بِمَا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
بَصِیْرًا
۟ۚ
اے اہل ِایمان ! یاد کرو اللہ کے اس انعام کو جو تم لوگوں پر ہو جب تم پر حملہ آور ہوئے بہت سے لشکرتو ہم نے ان پر ایک سخت آندھی بھیجی اور ایسے لشکر بھی جو تم نے نہیں دیکھے۔ } اور جو کچھ تم لوگ کر رہے تھے اللہ اسے دیکھ رہا تھا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
45 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 9:33
Bismillah
'O you who believe, remember the favor of Allah upon you when the forces came against you…' This verse is not just about a battle, it is about memory. Gratitude lives in memory. To remember the trench is to remember that moment when everything seemed lost—when hunger gnawed at your stomach, when cold cut your skin, when enemies outnumbered you three to one, when betrayal broke your trust—yet Allah was with you. He sent a wind to scatt...
مزید دیکھیں
21
6
Beenish Ameen
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 9:33
This verse reminds us of a profound truth:
We often cannot perceive how Allah helps us through challenges.
His assistance comes in ways beyond our understanding, yet He sees every struggle, every effort, and every tear.
We can't see the intricate ways He pulls the strings for us, and because of that, we often forget the countless blessings we enjoy daily.
When things go well, we credit our hard work. When things fall apart, we question our...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
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