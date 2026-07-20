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الأحزاب
62
33:62
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
اللّٰهِ
فِی
الَّذِیْنَ
خَلَوْا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۚ
وَلَنْ
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
اللّٰهِ
تَبْدِیْلًا
۟
اللہ کی یہی ُ سنت ّرہی ہے ان لوگوں کے بارے میں بھی جو پہلے گزر چکے ہیں۔ اور تم ہرگز نہیں پائو گے اللہ کے طریقے میں کوئی تبدیلی۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Talha Majeed
فالو
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 38:33، 23:48، 43:35، 62:33، 85:40
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
فالو
50 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 62:33، 23:48، 85:40
Many of us stay trapped in repeating life cycles because we fail to develop a vital skill: pattern recognition. Learning to connect dots is the key to breaking free.
When you start to really observe - to reflect on what came before, and what tends to follow - that's when things shift. You begin to see the setup, the trigger, the inevitable outcome. If X then Y. Once you realize this, you can never unsee it.
All of a sudden, you have a brand new...
مزید دیکھیں
44
3
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