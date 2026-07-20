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الأحزاب
59
33:59
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك وبناتك ونساء المومنين يدنين عليهن من جلابيبهن ذالك ادنى ان يعرفن فلا يوذين وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ وَبَنَاتِكَ وَنِسَآءِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يُدْنِينَ عَلَيْهِنَّ مِن جَلَـٰبِيبِهِنَّ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن يُعْرَفْنَ فَلَا يُؤْذَيْنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٥٩
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّبِیُّ
قُلْ
لِّاَزْوَاجِكَ
وَبَنٰتِكَ
وَنِسَآءِ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
یُدْنِیْنَ
عَلَیْهِنَّ
مِنْ
جَلَابِیْبِهِنَّ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
اَدْنٰۤی
اَنْ
یُّعْرَفْنَ
فَلَا
یُؤْذَیْنَ ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
غَفُوْرًا
رَّحِیْمًا
۟
اے نبی ﷺ ! اپنی بیویوں اپنی بیٹیوں اور اہل ایمان خواتین سے کہہ دیں کہ وہ اپنے اوپر اپنی چادروں کا ایک حصہ لٹکا لیا کریں۔ یہ اس سے نزدیک تر ہے کہ وہ پہچان لی جائیں تو انہیں کوئی ایذا نہ پہنچائی جائے۔ } اور اللہ بہت بخشنے والا نہایت رحم کرنے والا ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Mehwish Munir
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:33
*پردہ*
اپنی زینت کو کسی بھی نامحرم کے سامنے ظاہر نہ ہونے دینا، ستر ڈھانپنا، نظروں کی حفاظت کرنا۔
اے بنتِ حوا! پردہ قید نہیں ہے بلکہ پردہ تو protection ہے۔ یہ تو ہمارے رب کا حکم ہے ہمارے لیے اور اس کا حکم ماننا ہمارا فرض ہے۔ کیسے ہم پردے کو قید کہہ سکتے ہیں؟ بلکہ یہ تو ہماری حفاظت کرتا ہے۔ یہ بات ہمیشہ یاد رکھیں اللّٰہ سبحان و تعالیٰ اپنے بندوں کو جو اس کا حکم مانتے ہیں کبھی بھی رسوا نہیں ہونے دیتا۔ اللّٰہ سبحان و تعالیٰ نے ہمیں قیمتی بنایا ہے...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
Rehma Khan
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2، 31:24، 59:33
“If I were to die today, would I be worthy of Jannah?” That question made me reflect on my relationship with Allah swt and I realized that I needed to strengthen it. But the one thing Allah swt asked of me that I struggled to place above my own desires was wearing hijab.
To overcome my struggle I started seeking knowledge and reflected on the purpose of hijab. I listened to lectures, learned from stories of Muslim women and began to understand t...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
hafeez saba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:24، 59:33
While sorting through my belongings, I stumbled upon a collection of hairstyling products that once seemed indispensable. These were remnants of a time before I embraced the hijab—a time when my perception of beauty was shaped by the relentless demands of the consumer market. Alhamdulillah, I now see these products as symbols of a cycle I have broken free from.
The consumerist culture entices us with trends, drawing us into routines that promise...
مزید دیکھیں
17
6
y z
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:33
In terms of the circumstances of the revelation of this verse, most classic commentators agree that it was revealed in response to a real-life experience of some Muslim women who were assaulted by young men in the dark alleys of Medina, when they went to the mosque to perform their night or dawn prayers. Some other commentators affirm that this verse was revealed in order to distinguish between free and slave women. In other words, the jilbāb was...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
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