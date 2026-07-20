سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأحزاب
53
33:53
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تدخلوا بيوت النبي الا ان يوذن لكم الى طعام غير ناظرين اناه ولاكن اذا دعيتم فادخلوا فاذا طعمتم فانتشروا ولا مستانسين لحديث ان ذالكم كان يوذي النبي فيستحيي منكم والله لا يستحيي من الحق واذا سالتموهن متاعا فاسالوهن من وراء حجاب ذالكم اطهر لقلوبكم وقلوبهن وما كان لكم ان توذوا رسول الله ولا ان تنكحوا ازواجه من بعده ابدا ان ذالكم كان عند الله عظيما ٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ بُيُوتَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ إِلَّآ أَن يُؤْذَنَ لَكُمْ إِلَىٰ طَعَامٍ غَيْرَ نَـٰظِرِينَ إِنَىٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنْ إِذَا دُعِيتُمْ فَٱدْخُلُوا۟ فَإِذَا طَعِمْتُمْ فَٱنتَشِرُوا۟ وَلَا مُسْتَـْٔنِسِينَ لِحَدِيثٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ يُؤْذِى ٱلنَّبِىَّ فَيَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنكُمْ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ وَإِذَا سَأَلْتُمُوهُنَّ مَتَـٰعًۭا فَسْـَٔلُوهُنَّ مِن وَرَآءِ حِجَابٍۢ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَطْهَرُ لِقُلُوبِكُمْ وَقُلُوبِهِنَّ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ لَكُمْ أَن تُؤْذُوا۟ رَسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَلَآ أَن تَنكِحُوٓا۟ أَزْوَٰجَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦٓ أَبَدًا ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَظِيمًا ٥٣
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
لَا
تَدْخُلُوْا
بُیُوْتَ
النَّبِیِّ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
یُّؤْذَنَ
لَكُمْ
اِلٰی
طَعَامٍ
غَیْرَ
نٰظِرِیْنَ
اِنٰىهُ ۙ
وَلٰكِنْ
اِذَا
دُعِیْتُمْ
فَادْخُلُوْا
فَاِذَا
طَعِمْتُمْ
فَانْتَشِرُوْا
وَلَا
مُسْتَاْنِسِیْنَ
لِحَدِیْثٍ ؕ
اِنَّ
ذٰلِكُمْ
كَانَ
یُؤْذِی
النَّبِیَّ
فَیَسْتَحْیٖ
مِنْكُمْ ؗ
وَاللّٰهُ
لَا
یَسْتَحْیٖ
مِنَ
الْحَقِّ ؕ
وَاِذَا
سَاَلْتُمُوْهُنَّ
مَتَاعًا
فَسْـَٔلُوْهُنَّ
مِنْ
وَّرَآءِ
حِجَابٍ ؕ
ذٰلِكُمْ
اَطْهَرُ
لِقُلُوْبِكُمْ
وَقُلُوْبِهِنَّ ؕ
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَكُمْ
اَنْ
تُؤْذُوْا
رَسُوْلَ
اللّٰهِ
وَلَاۤ
اَنْ
تَنْكِحُوْۤا
اَزْوَاجَهٗ
مِنْ
بَعْدِهٖۤ
اَبَدًا ؕ
اِنَّ
ذٰلِكُمْ
كَانَ
عِنْدَ
اللّٰهِ
عَظِیْمًا
۟
اے اہل ِ ایمان ! مت داخل ہوجایا کرو نبی ﷺ کے گھروں میں مگر یہ کہ تمہیں کسی کھانے پر آنے کی اجازت دی جائے نہ انتظار کرتے ہوئے کھانے کی تیاری کا ہاں جب تمہیں بلایا جائے تب داخل ہوا کرو پھر جب کھانا کھا چکو تو منتشر ہوجایا کرو اور باتوں میں لگے ہوئے بیٹھے نہ رہا کرو۔ تمہاری یہ باتیں نبی ﷺ کے لیے تکلیف کا باعث تھیں مگر وہ (نبی ﷺ آپ لوگوں سے جھجک محسوس کرتے ہیں اور اللہ حق (بیان کرنے) سے نہیں جھجکتا اور جب تمہیں نبی ﷺ کی بیویوں سے کوئی چیز مانگنی ہو تو پردے کی اوٹ سے مانگا کرو۔ یہ طرز عمل زیادہ پاکیزہ ہے تمہارے دلوں کے لیے بھی اور ان ؓ کے دلوں کے لیے بھی۔ اور تمہارے لیے جائز نہیں ہے کہ تم اللہ کے رسول ﷺ کو ایذا پہنچائو اور نہ یہ (جائز ہے) کہ تم نکاح کرو آپ ﷺ کی بیویوں سے آپ ﷺ کے بعد کبھی بھی۔ } یقینا اللہ کے نزدیک یہ بہت بڑی بات ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Abdullah Quadri
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:33
This verse is a lesson to we Muslims on the etiquette of being a guest in someone house. We should make sure we don't overstay our welcome and make our brother uncomfortable after he might have shown us hospitality as prescribed by Allah and his messenger
3
0
UmAyoub
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:33
'And when you ask [his wives] for something, ask them from behind a partition. That is purer for your hearts and their hearts.'
One of the most beautiful verses of Quran about 'Hayaa'
Hayaa can be translated to mean modesty, shame, shyness, or bashfulness. The word haya is derived from the word 'hayah', which means life. Implicit in its meaning is that the person without haya is like a dead person . Islām encourages and treasures haya as it is...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
y z
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:33
It should be noted that the hijāb, as it was confirmed in the period, does not in the least mean 'shutting up' the wives of the Prophet in a secluded area or to isolate them from their environment. The wives of the Prophet themselves did not understand it as such either, as they continued to go about their business as they wished. For example, this prescription certainly did not prevent Aïsha from traveling, accomplishing the pilgrimage, or conti...
مزید دیکھیں
2
1
tareq abed
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 43:4، 102:4، 30:24، 43:2، 101:4، 53:33، 32:33، 32:17، 239:2
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
مزید دیکھیں
19
0
tareq abed
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:33
If it is purer for the hearts of the best generation, the companions RA, to speak to the Prophets SAW's wives behind a barrier, then how much more would we be in need to lower our gaze given our purity is much further from the companions and that of the Prophets wives.
4
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت