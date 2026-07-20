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الأحزاب
47
33:47
وبشر المومنين بان لهم من الله فضلا كبيرا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَضْلًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
بِاَنَّ
لَهُمْ
مِّنَ
اللّٰهِ
فَضْلًا
كَبِیْرًا
۟
اور آپ ﷺ اہل ایمان کو بشارت دے دیجیے کہ ان کے لیے اللہ کی طرف سے بہت بڑا فضل ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Hammad Fahim
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:33-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
مزید دیکھیں
11
6
Rushana Roberts
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:33-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
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