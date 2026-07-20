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الأحزاب
46
33:46
وداعيا الى الله باذنه وسراجا منيرا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا إِلَى ٱللَّهِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ وَسِرَاجًۭا مُّنِيرًۭا ٤٦
وَّدَاعِیًا
اِلَی
اللّٰهِ
بِاِذْنِهٖ
وَسِرَاجًا
مُّنِیْرًا
۟
اور اللہ کی طرف بلانے والا اس کے حکم سے اور ایک روشن چراغ بنا کر
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 108:12، 45:33-46
نئے تھیم کا اعلان 👋🏼💥🌟
قرآن مجید میں رسول اللہ ﷺ کے کردار کو اللہ تعالیٰ کی طرف دعوت دینے والے کے طور پر بیان کیا گیا ہے۔
'اے نبی! ہم نے آپ کو گواہ بنا کر بھیجا ہے اور خوشخبری دینے والا اور خبردار کرنے والا، اور اللہ کے حکم سے اُس کی طرف دعوت دینے والا اور روشن چراغ۔' (الاحزاب: 45-46)
درحقیقت دعوت کا یہ عظیم کام تمام انبیاء کرام کا فرض رہا ہے، اور اُن کے نمونے اور حکمت کی روشنی میں اہلِ ایمان کو بھی اس عمل میں شامل ہونے کا حکم دیا گیا ہے، ...
مزید دیکھیں
8
1
Iraj Marjan
فالو
35 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 46:33
Facing the Lamp
Light touches everything equally, yet every receiver interprets it in its own way. The same light can be a source of food, a temperature regulator, a visual clue, or an energy harvester. Its effect depends on the entity it meets.
The Prophet ﷺ is described as a blazing lamp, a source of pure light. And the people who stand closest to this lamp, the Sahaba, each reflected it differently. All shared the same radiant source, yet eac...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
Hammad Fahim
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:33-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
مزید دیکھیں
11
6
Hammad Fahim
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 108:12، 45:33-46
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
مزید دیکھیں
17
10
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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