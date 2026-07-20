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الأحزاب
44
33:44
تحيتهم يوم يلقونه سلام واعد لهم اجرا كريما ٤٤
تَحِيَّتُهُمْ يَوْمَ يَلْقَوْنَهُۥ سَلَـٰمٌۭ ۚ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ أَجْرًۭا كَرِيمًۭا ٤٤
تَحِیَّتُهُمْ
یَوْمَ
یَلْقَوْنَهٗ
سَلٰمٌ ۚۖ
وَّاَعَدَّ
لَهُمْ
اَجْرًا
كَرِیْمًا
۟
} جس دن وہ اس سے ملیں گے تو ان کی دعا سلام ہوگی اور اس نے تیار کر رکھا ہے ان کے لیے بہت با عزت اجر
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 44:33
﷽
There is nothing in this world that my heart desires more than peace. It's a longing that runs deep within me, a yearning for tranquillity amidst the chaos of life. And in my search for peace, I find solace in knowing that Allah is the ultimate source of all peace – As-Salaam, the Bestower of Peace.
In His infinite mercy, Allah grants us moments of serenity, moments where the noise of the world fades away, and we are enveloped in His divine t...
مزید دیکھیں
5
4
R. Ebied
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 41:33-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
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