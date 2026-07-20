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الأحزاب
43
33:43
هو الذي يصلي عليكم وملايكته ليخرجكم من الظلمات الى النور وكان بالمومنين رحيما ٤٣
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى يُصَلِّى عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتُهُۥ لِيُخْرِجَكُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۚ وَكَانَ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رَحِيمًۭا ٤٣
هُوَ
الَّذِیْ
یُصَلِّیْ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَمَلٰٓىِٕكَتُهٗ
لِیُخْرِجَكُمْ
مِّنَ
الظُّلُمٰتِ
اِلَی
النُّوْرِ ؕ
وَكَانَ
بِالْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
رَحِیْمًا
۟
وہی ہے جو رحمتیں بھیجتا رہتا ہے تم پر اور اس کے فرشتے بھی تاکہ نکالے تمہیں اندھیروں سے روشنی کی طرف۔ اور اہل ایمان کے حق میں وہ بہت مہربان ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
39 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 43:33
'وہی ہے جو تم پر صلاۃ بھیجتا ہے اور اُس کے فرشتے بھی، تاکہ تمہیں اندھیروں سے نکال کر روشنی میں لے آئے، اور وہ مؤمنوں پر بڑا مہربان ہے۔'— سورۃ الاحزاب، آیت 43
⸻
جب میں اس آیت کو پڑھتی ہوں اور لفظ 'يُصَلِّي عَلَيْكُم' پر ٹھہرتی ہوں، تو دل رک سا جاتا ہے۔ یہ الفاظ صرف بیان نہیں، ایک احساس ہیں — ایسا احساس جو بتاتا ہے کہ اللہ خود تمہیں یاد کر رہا ہے۔
یہ 'دعا کرنا' نہیں، بلکہ رحمت نازل کرنا، محبت سے متوجہ ہونا، اور عزت سے یاد کرنا ہے۔ لفظ صلاۃ م...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
39 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 43:33، 14:20
Bismillah
When I read 'He is the One who sends salah upon you…' — يُصَلِّي عَلَيْكُم — and then hear the command 'Establish the salah' — أَقِمِ الصَّلَاةَ — I feel them speaking to each other, like two halves of one heartbeat.
One is Allah’s turning toward me; the other is my turning toward Him. His salah descends — mercy, light, remembrance — and my salah rises — gratitude, surrender, longing. Between the two, there is a continuous dialogue....
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
39 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 43:33
Bismillah
When I sit with the words 'يُصَلِّي عَلَيْكُم', I feel the weight of a phrase that’s both intimate and cosmic.
It isn’t just 'He prays for you' — how could the Eternal pray? It’s more like He turns toward you, He bestows attention, He lets His mercy descend upon you. The Arabic root ṣ-l-y — so familiar from ṣalāh — carries warmth, movement, direction. It’s a gesture of nearness.
When Allah says 'He sends ṣalāh upon you', it’s as if ...
مزید دیکھیں
12
6
Sarah Shoaib
فالو
44 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:40، 5:42، 30:41، 43:33
Angels pray for the steadfast believers — both in this world and for their success in the Hereafter. This is a beautiful and deeply comforting concept in our Deen showing how Allah supports His servants through His creation.
I was praying today at Fajar time feeling comfort, peace and tranquility and the feeling of love for the Angels.
It is quite personal experience, but here to mention the feeling of love and gratitude for our Rabb.
We, as hu...
مزید دیکھیں
12
4
Ali Ali
فالو
52 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:22، 43:33
بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
For the longest time, I used to think:
If you chose righteousness, if you held tight to the rope of Allah ﷻ,
Then you'd win in the Akhirah, but maybe not so much in the Dunya.
And those who chased the Dunya without Allah — they'd get it now, but lose it later.
But then I came across the verse in Surah Al-Ḥajj,
where Allah ﷻ describes those who lost their faith:
خَسِرَ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ ه...
مزید دیکھیں
14
6
R. Ebied
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:41-31، 5:42، 43:33، 4:97
We long for laylatul Qadr as angels descend upon the earth - how many ? Hundreds, thousands, even more ?
We don't know.
But we know what they do for us in Sha Allah.
On laylatul Qadr and beyond in Sha Allah.
They pray for us.
They seek forgiveness for us.
They are our supporters in this world, pushing away fear and grief.
What a gift.
We're not alone.
Were surrounded by God's Grace and His angels, day and night Alhamdullilah.
17
0
J Yousef
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:1-3، 43:33
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
The 99 Names of Allah
Rahman and Raheem both come from the same root of ra-haa-meem (ر-ح-م), which means 'ar-riqqa wAl-ta’atuf'—a combination of tenderness and compassion. Raheem is a characteristic that one possesses at all times i.e. it is not a circumstantial state. And God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an, 'It is He who confers blessing upon you, and His angels [ask Him to do so] that He may bring you out from darknesses into the light. And ever is He, to the belie...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
R. Ebied
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 41:33-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
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