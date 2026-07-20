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الأحزاب
37
33:37
واذ تقول للذي انعم الله عليه وانعمت عليه امسك عليك زوجك واتق الله وتخفي في نفسك ما الله مبديه وتخشى الناس والله احق ان تخشاه فلما قضى زيد منها وطرا زوجناكها لكي لا يكون على المومنين حرج في ازواج ادعيايهم اذا قضوا منهن وطرا وكان امر الله مفعولا ٣٧
وَإِذْ تَقُولُ لِلَّذِىٓ أَنْعَمَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَأَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِ أَمْسِكْ عَلَيْكَ زَوْجَكَ وَٱتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ وَتُخْفِى فِى نَفْسِكَ مَا ٱللَّهُ مُبْدِيهِ وَتَخْشَى ٱلنَّاسَ وَٱللَّهُ أَحَقُّ أَن تَخْشَىٰهُ ۖ فَلَمَّا قَضَىٰ زَيْدٌۭ مِّنْهَا وَطَرًۭا زَوَّجْنَـٰكَهَا لِكَىْ لَا يَكُونَ عَلَى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ حَرَجٌۭ فِىٓ أَزْوَٰجِ أَدْعِيَآئِهِمْ إِذَا قَضَوْا۟ مِنْهُنَّ وَطَرًۭا ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ مَفْعُولًۭا ٣٧
وَاِذْ
تَقُوْلُ
لِلَّذِیْۤ
اَنْعَمَ
اللّٰهُ
عَلَیْهِ
وَاَنْعَمْتَ
عَلَیْهِ
اَمْسِكْ
عَلَیْكَ
زَوْجَكَ
وَاتَّقِ
اللّٰهَ
وَتُخْفِیْ
فِیْ
نَفْسِكَ
مَا
اللّٰهُ
مُبْدِیْهِ
وَتَخْشَی
النَّاسَ ۚ
وَاللّٰهُ
اَحَقُّ
اَنْ
تَخْشٰىهُ ؕ
فَلَمَّا
قَضٰی
زَیْدٌ
مِّنْهَا
وَطَرًا
زَوَّجْنٰكَهَا
لِكَیْ
لَا
یَكُوْنَ
عَلَی
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
حَرَجٌ
فِیْۤ
اَزْوَاجِ
اَدْعِیَآىِٕهِمْ
اِذَا
قَضَوْا
مِنْهُنَّ
وَطَرًا ؕ
وَكَانَ
اَمْرُ
اللّٰهِ
مَفْعُوْلًا
۟
اور (اے نبی ﷺ !) جب آپ کہتے تھے اس شخص سے جس پر اللہ نے بھی انعام کیا تھا اور آپ نے بھی انعام کیا تھا کہ اپنی بیوی کو اپنے پاس روکے رکھو اور اللہ سے ڈرو اور آپ ﷺ اپنے دل میں چھپائے ہوئے تھے وہ بات جسے اللہ ظاہر کرنے والا تھا اور آپ ﷺ لوگوں سے ڈر رہے تھے حالانکہ اللہ اس کا زیادہ حقدار ہے کہ آپ ﷺ اس سے ڈریں۔ پس جب زید ؓ نے اس سے اپنا تعلق منقطع کرلیا تو اسے ہم نے آپ ﷺ کی زوجیت میں دے دیا تاکہ مومنوں کے لیے ان کے منہ بولے بیٹوں کی بیویوں کے بارے میں کوئی تنگی نہ رہے جبکہ وہ ان سے اپنا تعلق بالکل کاٹ لیں۔ } اور اللہ کا فیصلہ تو پورا ہو کر ہی رہنا تھا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Beenish Ameen
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:33
Although there is more to this verse, I would like to focus on a specific part: It highlights the fact that we often fear people more than we fear Allah.
Allah is our Rabb; He is our Creator, Provider, Sustainer, Guardian, and Helper. He is closer to us than our own jugular vein and is the King of the Universe, possessing absolute authority over everything between the heavens and the earth. Yet, whom do we fear? People?
The fear of being judge...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
Abdus Samiul Basir
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:33
He who contemplates (tafakkur) the consequences of this life will take all precautions. He who is certain of the long journey he is about to embark will be adequately prepared for travelling.
I wonder at a person who is certain of a matter yet still neglects it, and is confident of the harm of a matter yet still delves into it!
'You worry about mankind whereas Allah had a better right that you should fear Him.' [al-Ahzaab (33):37]
[It is iro...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:33
Some overlooked benefits of this verse mention by Sheikh Alsa3di RahimahuAllah
1. The status of Zaid as being the only companion mentioned by name in the qura , who was also called the Beloved and his son Usama was the beloved the son of the beloved as they were loved by the prophet so much SAW
2. Allah mentioned he has favored Zaid when he said an3ama alaihim and hat shows his great status as well as we ask Allah to be amongst those he favors...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
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