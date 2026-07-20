سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأحزاب
36
33:36
وما كان لمومن ولا مومنة اذا قضى الله ورسوله امرا ان يكون لهم الخيرة من امرهم ومن يعص الله ورسوله فقد ضل ضلالا مبينا ٣٦
وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍۢ وَلَا مُؤْمِنَةٍ إِذَا قَضَى ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ أَمْرًا أَن يَكُونَ لَهُمُ ٱلْخِيَرَةُ مِنْ أَمْرِهِمْ ۗ وَمَن يَعْصِ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ ضَلَـٰلًۭا مُّبِينًۭا ٣٦
وَمَا
كَانَ
لِمُؤْمِنٍ
وَّلَا
مُؤْمِنَةٍ
اِذَا
قَضَی
اللّٰهُ
وَرَسُوْلُهٗۤ
اَمْرًا
اَنْ
یَّكُوْنَ
لَهُمُ
الْخِیَرَةُ
مِنْ
اَمْرِهِمْ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یَّعْصِ
اللّٰهَ
وَرَسُوْلَهٗ
فَقَدْ
ضَلَّ
ضَلٰلًا
مُّبِیْنًا
۟ؕ
اور کسی مومن مرد اور مومن عورت کے لیے روا نہیں کہ جب اللہ اور اس کا رسول ﷺ کسی معاملے کا فیصلہ کردیں تو (پھر بھی انہیں یہ خیال ہو کہ) ان کے لیے اپنے اس معاملے میں کوئی اختیار باقی ہے۔ } اور جو کوئی اللہ اور اس کے رسول ﷺ کی نافرمانی کرے تو وہ صریح گمراہی میں پڑگیا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Samia Mubarak
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:8، 69:4، 80:4، 36:33، 7:49
When you’re establishing the Sunnah of the Beloved Prophet ﷺ, you are maximizing your every single breath. You are making use of every single limb, you are maximizing every single vocal cord, you are making use of every single footstep you have on this earth. We maximize the usage of our heart, mind, body, and time when we are aligned with his Perfect Example. The more I’m in alignment with him, the more meaningful every breath of mine becomes. T...
مزید دیکھیں
33
6
Abdul Azim
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 36:33
Do We Really Have Another Choice?
When Allah and His Messenger ﷺ have already set a clear example or ruling on a matter of religion, do we still have room to pick and choose? For those with solid faith, the answer is a clear No! This is exactly what Al-Ahzab, verse 36 reminds us. If Allah has decreed something, our role isn’t to debate it but to submit and follow. But here’s the thing—many of us feel a pull to follow what everyone else is doing....
مزید دیکھیں
5
3
Abdullah Quadri
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 36:33
This verse is letting us know that any matter that has been clearly stated in Quran and hadith must be followed to the brim and we should not think that we can use our own intellect to interpret the matter so that it would favor us and go against the Quran and the teaching of the prophet.
3
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت