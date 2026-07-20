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الأحزاب
32
33:32
يا نساء النبي لستن كاحد من النساء ان اتقيتن فلا تخضعن بالقول فيطمع الذي في قلبه مرض وقلن قولا معروفا ٣٢
يَـٰنِسَآءَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ لَسْتُنَّ كَأَحَدٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلنِّسَآءِ ۚ إِنِ ٱتَّقَيْتُنَّ فَلَا تَخْضَعْنَ بِٱلْقَوْلِ فَيَطْمَعَ ٱلَّذِى فِى قَلْبِهِۦ مَرَضٌۭ وَقُلْنَ قَوْلًۭا مَّعْرُوفًۭا ٣٢
یٰنِسَآءَ
النَّبِیِّ
لَسْتُنَّ
كَاَحَدٍ
مِّنَ
النِّسَآءِ
اِنِ
اتَّقَیْتُنَّ
فَلَا
تَخْضَعْنَ
بِالْقَوْلِ
فَیَطْمَعَ
الَّذِیْ
فِیْ
قَلْبِهٖ
مَرَضٌ
وَّقُلْنَ
قَوْلًا
مَّعْرُوْفًا
۟ۚ
اے نبی ﷺ کی بیویو ! تم عام عورتوں کی مانند نہیں ہو اگر تم تقویٰ اختیار کرو تو گفتگو میں نرمی پیدا نہ کرو کہ وہ شخص جس کے دل میں روگ ہے وہ کسی لالچ میں پڑجائے } اور بات کرو معروف انداز میں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
tareq abed
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 43:4، 102:4، 30:24، 43:2، 101:4، 53:33، 32:33، 32:17، 239:2
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
مزید دیکھیں
19
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
41 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:33-33
Bismillah
In Surah Al-Ahzab, Allah says 'ittaqullah' — be mindful of Allah, be conscious of Him in all that you do. What’s striking is where this command appears: not only in moments of war, leadership, or public duty, but in verses about home life, marriage, emotions, and relationships. It is as if Allah is saying, Your private life, your feelings, your family — these, too, are part of your faith.
This teaches a deep truth: spiritual strength...
مزید دیکھیں
13
3
UmAyoub
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:33-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
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