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الأحزاب
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
اللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
بِغَیْظِهِمْ
لَمْ
یَنَالُوْا
خَیْرًا ؕ
وَكَفَی
اللّٰهُ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
الْقِتَالَ ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
قَوِیًّا
عَزِیْزًا
۟ۚ
اور لوٹا دیا اللہ نے کافروں کو ان کے غصے کے ساتھ ہی وہ کوئی کامیابی حاصل نہ کرسکے۔ اور اللہ کافی رہا اہل ِایمان کی طرف سے قتال کے لیے۔ } اور یقینا اللہ بڑی طاقت والا سب پر غالب ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Umm-e- Hanum
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:33، 8:20
﷽
Names are our foremost introduction through which we build connections and remember each other, but what about the names of Allah SWT, for HIM are the all beautiful names. Think about the beautiful name of Allah SWT, ٱلْقَوِيُّ meaning the one who commands all power and whose strength is unparalleled to anything else. His strength is truly unlimited and inexhaustible. Man's strength does not compare to that of Allah the Almighty.
This name is...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Razia Zahra
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 155:2، 21:33-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
مزید دیکھیں
10
3
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