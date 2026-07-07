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الذاريات
37
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا
فِیْهَاۤ
اٰیَةً
لِّلَّذِیْنَ
یَخَافُوْنَ
الْعَذَابَ
الْاَلِیْمَ
۟ؕ
اور ہم نے اس میں ایک نشانی چھوڑ دی ان لوگوں کے لیے جو ڈرتے ہوں دردناک عذاب سے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
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حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:51
'This ayah shows that Allah's signs and miracles that He carries out in this world, and after which he leaves behind traces, all lead to Him and to the truthfulness of His messengers. Only those who believe in the afterlife and fear Allah's punishment will benefit from them, for one who does not believe in the afterlife will simply say that these people perished over time just as so many others did and will continue to do. One who believes in and...
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