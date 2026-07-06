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الذاريات
32
51:32
قالوا انا ارسلنا الى قوم مجرمين ٣٢
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ أُرْسِلْنَآ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۢ مُّجْرِمِينَ ٣٢
قَالُوْۤا
اِنَّاۤ
اُرْسِلْنَاۤ
اِلٰی
قَوْمٍ
مُّجْرِمِیْنَ
۟ۙ
انہوں نے کہا : ہم بھیجے گئے ہیں ایک مجرم قوم کی طرف۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 74:15، 12:23، 14:55، 31:51-34، 55:29
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
مزید دیکھیں
20
4
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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