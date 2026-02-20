سائن ان کریں۔
القلم
27
27:68
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُوۡمُوۡنَ
٢٧
نہیں نہیں (باغ تویہی ہے) ہم تو محروم ہوگئے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
تہیں
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
العربية
Tafsir Abu Bakr Zakaria
‘বরং আমরা তো বঞ্চিত।’
