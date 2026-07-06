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Adh-Dhariyat
28
51:28
فاوجس منهم خيفة قالوا لا تخف وبشروه بغلام عليم ٢٨
فَأَوْجَسَ مِنْهُمْ خِيفَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوا۟ لَا تَخَفْ ۖ وَبَشَّرُوهُ بِغُلَـٰمٍ عَلِيمٍۢ ٢٨
فَأَوۡجَسَ
مِنۡهُمۡ
خِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُواْ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
وَبَشَّرُوهُ
بِغُلَٰمٍ
عَلِيمٖ
٢٨
(Yemediklerini görünce) onlardan endişeye düştü; "Korkma" dediler ve ona bilgin bir oğul sahibi olacağını müjdelediler.
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Khaleda Begum
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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8
Tareq Abed
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8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 4:86, 51:24-28
Some benefits from this story as mentioned by Abdurrhman Alsa3di RA.
The actions of Ibraheem AS is what is considered 'honoring the guest' as Allah SWT called the guests honored based on Ibraheems actions.
Ibrahims home home was open to all as the Angel's simply entered upon him.
Rather then aggressively ask 'who are you?' he refer to them in his greeting as 'an unfamiliar people' to give them the chance to introduce themselves if they wish , ...
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