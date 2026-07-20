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52
36:52
قالوا يا ويلنا من بعثنا من مرقدنا هاذا ما وعد الرحمان وصدق المرسلون ٥٢
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَا مَنۢ بَعَثَنَا مِن مَّرْقَدِنَا ۜ ۗ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ وَصَدَقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٥٢
قَالُواْ
يَٰوَيۡلَنَا
مَنۢ
بَعَثَنَا
مِن
مَّرۡقَدِنَاۜۗ
هَٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَصَدَقَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٥٢
"Vah halimize! Yattığımız yerden bizi kim kaldırdı?" derler. Onlara: "İşte Rahman olan Allah'ın vadettiği budur, peygamberler doğru söylemişlerdi" denir.
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Sajid Bhutta
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 36:52
One of the themes of this surah is the fulfillment of promises.
Imagine yourself in your grave. Alhamdulillah your account of the grave has been made easy for you, so as a blessing a window from Jannah has been opened for you. Where the fresh air and smell comes, so when the trumpet is blown you are disturbed. So you ask,
who woke you from your peaceful sleep to take you into account?
Imagine yourself in the opposite case, you spent your life...
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Hammad Fahim
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30 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Daha fazla gör
12
3
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