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Ya-Sin
42
36:42
وخلقنا لهم من مثله ما يركبون ٤٢
وَخَلَقْنَا لَهُم مِّن مِّثْلِهِۦ مَا يَرْكَبُونَ ٤٢
وَخَلَقۡنَا
لَهُم
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
مَا
يَرۡكَبُونَ
٤٢
Onlara bir delil de: Soylarını dolu gemiyle taşımamız ve kendileri için bunun gibi daha nice binekler yaratmış olmamızdır.
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Sirotum Daud
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27 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
Daha fazla gör
12
1
Hammad Fahim
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33 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Daha fazla gör
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
43 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
Kaynat Sarwar
Takip etmek
6 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:41-42
We often associate Allah with the natural creations like the sky, sun, moon etc.
In these ayat, Allah takes credit where credit is truly due. The modes of transport over colossal seas, the big ships that can travel over continents, allowing for travel, transportation of items etc. This as well as all other 'man made' modes of transport, like aero planes, cars, trains, spaceships etc, Allah says it is We who carried their children/generations in ...
Daha fazla gör
3
5
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