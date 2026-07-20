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Ya-Sin
38
36:38
والشمس تجري لمستقر لها ذالك تقدير العزيز العليم ٣٨
وَٱلشَّمْسُ تَجْرِى لِمُسْتَقَرٍّۢ لَّهَا ۚ ذَٰلِكَ تَقْدِيرُ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلْعَلِيمِ ٣٨
وَٱلشَّمۡسُ
تَجۡرِي
لِمُسۡتَقَرّٖ
لَّهَاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَقۡدِيرُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡعَلِيمِ
٣٨
Güneş de yörüngesinde yürüyüp gitmektedir. Bu, güçlü ve bilgin olan Allah'ın kanunudur.
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Sirotum Daud
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27 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 36:37-40
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
Daha fazla gör
8
0
Hammad Fahim
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33 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Daha fazla gör
4
3
Hammad Fahim
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43 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
Fariha Guncha
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 55:5-6, 36:38-40
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
Daha fazla gör
13
4
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