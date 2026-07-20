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3
36:3
انك لمن المرسلين ٣
إِنَّكَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣
إِنَّكَ
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٣
Kuran'ı Hakim'e and olsun ki, sen doğru yol üzere gönderilmiş peygamberlerdensin.
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Yasir Fayaz
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4 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:3
Islam is not for one personality; there are silent people, introverted people, extroverted people, Islam is open to all.
3
0
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
33 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Daha fazla gör
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
34 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Daha fazla gör
7
5
Salihu Abba
Takip etmek
35 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
Daha fazla gör
15
0
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
39 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Daha fazla gör
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
43 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
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