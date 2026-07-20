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Ya-Sin
28
36:28
۞ وما انزلنا على قومه من بعده من جند من السماء وما كنا منزلين ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ أَنزَلْنَا عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ مِن جُندٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا كُنَّا مُنزِلِينَ ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ
أَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
مِن
جُندٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
كُنَّا
مُنزِلِينَ
٢٨
Ondan sonra milleti üzerine gökten bir ordu indirmedik; zaten indirecek de değildik; sadece tek bir çığlık.. o kadar, hemen sönüp gittiler.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
33 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Daha fazla gör
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
43 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
Yousef Junior
Takip etmek
6 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:28-29
Subhanallah
Just a reminder that truly things do not need to happen within our expectations of truth.
What I mean by this word soup is that a person will reject that all of these people suddenly were dead. They need a huge tidal wave, or a rampant disease. They cannot process that Allah can simply decide for someone to die and that is all.
Be, and it is.
7
0
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