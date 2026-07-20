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Ya-Sin
15
36:15
قالوا ما انتم الا بشر مثلنا وما انزل الرحمان من شيء ان انتم الا تكذبون ١٥
قَالُوا۟ مَآ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا بَشَرٌۭ مِّثْلُنَا وَمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ مِن شَىْءٍ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا تَكْذِبُونَ ١٥
قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٞ
مِّثۡلُنَا
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
تَكۡذِبُونَ
١٥
"Siz de ancak bizim gibi birer insansınız. Rahman da bir şey indirmemiştir. Sadece yalan söylüyorsunuz" dediler.
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A Siddiqui
Takip etmek
6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 36:15
Isn't it interesting that the people in Surah Yaseen who are rejecting the Messengers refer to Allah as The Most Compassionate (Ar-Rahman)?
It made me wonder why they would reject Allah's Messengers while referring to Allah's Compassion.
This reminded me of people who reject any type of advice they hear about the laws of Allah or any type of warning about punishment for committing sins with the phrase, 'Allah is Merciful'.
Sometimes, even when...
Daha fazla gör
20
7
Hammad Fahim
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33 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Daha fazla gör
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
34 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Daha fazla gör
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
43 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
tareq abed
Takip etmek
8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
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