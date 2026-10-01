Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: At-Takwir Ayah 29

The Quran informs us that the Day of Judgement will finally come: all of humanity will be assembled on that Day and will be rewarded or punished according to their deeds. These tidings are absolutely consistent with the present condition of the world. Indeed, the meaningful creation of man has its justification in this announcement. Moreover, a system exists in the present world for the recording of the words and deeds of man. That becomes understandable in the light of what the Quran tells us. (For details regarding the recording of words and deeds, see the commentator’s book titled: God Arises).