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As-Sajdah
7
32:7
الذي احسن كل شيء خلقه وبدا خلق الانسان من طين ٧
ٱلَّذِىٓ أَحْسَنَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍ خَلَقَهُۥ ۖ وَبَدَأَ خَلْقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنِ مِن طِينٍۢ ٧
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلَقَهُۥۖ
وَبَدَأَ
خَلۡقَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنِ
مِن
طِينٖ
٧
Yarattığı her şeyi güzel yaratan, insanı başlangıçta çamurdan yaratan, sonra onun soyunu, bayağı bir suyun özünden yapan, sonra onu şekillendirip ruhundan ona üfleyen Allah'tır. Size kulaklar, gözler, kalbler verilmiştir. Öyleyken, pek az şükrediyorsunuz.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Faiza Khan
Takip etmek
31 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 32:7
ٱلَّذِيٓ أَحۡسَنَ كُلَّ شَيۡءٍ خَلَقَهُۥۖ وَبَدَأَ خَلۡقَ ٱلۡإِنسَٰنِ مِن طِينٖ.
"Who perfected everything which He created and began the creation of man from clay." (32:7)
~Everything that ALLAH has created. He has created it well, giving it a specific shape and form that befits it and is in harmony with the purpose of its creation. This is general in meaning and applies to all creation.
Then He singles out the human being, because of his hono...
Daha fazla gör
9
4
L Ahmad
Takip etmek
2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 32:7, 2:155, 29:57, 76:2
All we are is clay. Have you ever molded a bowl, or maybe a mini-figure with clay? Think about how soft, how malleable it is. When you hold it in your hands, it’s formless, pliable, ready to take whatever shape you decide. You can squeeze it, stretch it, smooth it out, press it into something useful, something beautiful, or something you just imagine.
Now, think about how we’re kind of like that, aren’t we? We come from the earth—just like clay...
Daha fazla gör
8
5
Heba Elsharif
Takip etmek
2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 32:7
People are always going to judge, no matter how perfect you think you are. As a girl, I see so many of my friends trying to maintain this image of perfection. It’s frustrating because a lot of toxic people just project their insecurities onto others.
I’ve started to move past that need to please everyone. I realized that no matter what I do, there will always be someone who finds something to critique. There have been times when I was really exc...
Daha fazla gör
13
6
Abdus Samiul Basir
Takip etmek
5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 27:18, 32:7
#The_story_of_the_ant
The verses of the Qur'an are a source of information for linguists. Allah (swt) reveals all the extraordinary information through some verses, some simple stories or conversations that seem very ordinary. For example, look at the following verse where Allah (swt) has given us a lot of information about ants through a single word of a female ant:
And when they reached the valley of the ants, an ant (female) said, 'O ants!...
Daha fazla gör
1
0
Aaisha Shahany
Takip etmek
6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
Daha fazla gör
7
2
J Yousef
Takip etmek
8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 32:7, 3:134
Yayınlanan
The 99 Names of Allah
The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, 'God is Muḥsin and He loves those who exhibit excellence (iḥsān),' [Tabarani]. There are aspects of the Names of God that we are supposed to emulate in a human capacity, and iḥsān is one of them. Look at how God perfected everything He created, and made nothing without a purpose. We should - in our own limited ways - strive to the same. God speaks about those 'who spend [in the cause of God] during ease and h...
Daha fazla gör
2
0
hana abdulsalam
Takip etmek
7 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 32:7-9
The fact that Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta'ala) created us from clay, and that to it we shall return, is among the beauties of His words. He enabled generations to come into existence from nothing more than a sticky liquid and an egg, both invisible to the naked eye. From a small clot of blood, this intricate and complex creation was formed.
Yet science calls it a mere coincidence.
Do you truly believe that a mouth that chews, a stomach that digests,...
Daha fazla gör
15
2
Maha Ezzeddine
Takip etmek
7 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 6:59, 32:7-8
Yayınlanan
Muslim American Society
#masramadan2019
The way this verse in Surah As-Sajda is worded is striking.
Who has perfected everything He created. A human being talking would follow this phrase with a description of the highlights and finest points of the object in question. For example, the human mind, the hearing, sight, and so on.
But instead, in these verses, the fine points come later.
Allah swt starts to describe the perfection of creation with something that is in...
Daha fazla gör
6
1
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