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50
34:50
قل ان ضللت فانما اضل على نفسي وان اهتديت فبما يوحي الي ربي انه سميع قريب ٥٠
قُلْ إِن ضَلَلْتُ فَإِنَّمَآ أَضِلُّ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِى ۖ وَإِنِ ٱهْتَدَيْتُ فَبِمَا يُوحِىٓ إِلَىَّ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ سَمِيعٌۭ قَرِيبٌۭ ٥٠
قُلۡ
إِن
ضَلَلۡتُ
فَإِنَّمَآ
أَضِلُّ
عَلَىٰ
نَفۡسِيۖ
وَإِنِ
ٱهۡتَدَيۡتُ
فَبِمَا
يُوحِيٓ
إِلَيَّ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
سَمِيعٞ
قَرِيبٞ
٥٠
De ki: "Eğer saparsam, kendi zararıma sapmış olurum. Doğru yolda olursam, bu Rabbim'in bana vahyetmesiyledir. Doğrusu O, işitendir, yakın olandır"
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
J Yousef
Takip etmek
8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 34:50, 50:16, 11:61, 2:186
Yayınlanan
The 99 Names of Allah
God says in the Qur'an: 'And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am Qareeb [near].' [2:186] For all those times you have wondered whether God Almighty is near or far, God doesn’t use an intermediary to answer this question. He does not tell the Prophet (ﷺ), 'tell them'. He answers you directly in the verse above: 'I am near.' Sometimes even our best friend does not understand what we are going through. God Almighty is...
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