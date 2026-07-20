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Saba
2
34:2
يعلم ما يلج في الارض وما يخرج منها وما ينزل من السماء وما يعرج فيها وهو الرحيم الغفور ٢
يَعْلَمُ مَا يَلِجُ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا يَخْرُجُ مِنْهَا وَمَا يَنزِلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا يَعْرُجُ فِيهَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يَلِجُ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
يَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهَا
وَمَا
يَنزِلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
يَعۡرُجُ
فِيهَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
٢
Yere gireni ve oradan çıkanı, gökten ineni ve oraya yükseleni bilir. O, merhametlidir, mağfiret sahibidir.
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Ayet 34:2
As I came across Surah Saba, Ayah 2, I noticed that Allah calls Himself Raheem (Most Merciful) before Ghafoor (Most Forgiving), which is not the usual order. Typically, we see Ghafoor followed by Raheem. As I pondered, this made me realize something profound—His mercy is always present, even before I make mistakes. He guides me, protects me, and blesses me every day, helping me avoid sin in the first place. And when I do fail, His forgiveness is ...
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Ayet 34:1-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
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Thank you, Allah, f...
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