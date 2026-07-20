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As-Saffat
37
37:37
بل جاء بالحق وصدق المرسلين ٣٧
بَلْ جَآءَ بِٱلْحَقِّ وَصَدَّقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣٧
بَلۡ
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَصَدَّقَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٣٧
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referans
Ayet 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
#ProphetsVirtues
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