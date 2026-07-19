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Ar-Rum
5
30:5
بنصر الله ينصر من يشاء وهو العزيز الرحيم ٥
بِنَصْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥
بِنَصۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
يَنصُرُ
مَن
يَشَآءُۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥
Rumlar en yakın bir yerde yenildiler. Onlar bu yenilgilerinden bir kaç yıl sonra galip geleceklerdir. İş, eninde sonunda Allah'a aittir. İşte o gün, inananlar, istediğine yardım eden Allah'ın yardımına sevineceklerdir. O güçlüdür, merhametlidir.
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Syaari Ab Rahman
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
Daha fazla gör
9
5
Mohannad Hakeem
Takip etmek
20 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
Daha fazla gör
21
2
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