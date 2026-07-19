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Ar-Rum
3
30:3
في ادنى الارض وهم من بعد غلبهم سيغلبون ٣
فِىٓ أَدْنَى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ ٣
فِيٓ
أَدۡنَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
غَلَبِهِمۡ
سَيَغۡلِبُونَ
٣
Rumlar en yakın bir yerde yenildiler. Onlar bu yenilgilerinden bir kaç yıl sonra galip geleceklerdir. İş, eninde sonunda Allah'a aittir. İşte o gün, inananlar, istediğine yardım eden Allah'ın yardımına sevineceklerdir. O güçlüdür, merhametlidir.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Mohannad Hakeem
Takip etmek
20 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
Daha fazla gör
21
2
Amer Abbas
Takip etmek
7 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 30:2-4, 12:87, 3:139-141
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
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13
0
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