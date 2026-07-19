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17
30:17
فسبحان الله حين تمسون وحين تصبحون ١٧
فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ حِينَ تُمْسُونَ وَحِينَ تُصْبِحُونَ ١٧
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
حِينَ
تُمۡسُونَ
وَحِينَ
تُصۡبِحُونَ
١٧
Akşamlarken ve sabahlarken, öğle ve ikindi vaktinde Allah'ı -ki göklerde ve yerde hamd O'na mahsustur- tesbih edin, namaz kılın.
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Khadejah Mehmood
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 76:25, 30:17
In the name of Allah , the Most Merciful ,the Especially Merciful.
Bird’s praise🕊:
Lately I’ve been pondering over a beautiful and serene phenomenon that brings me joy and gratitude and thought of sharing here.
Every morning as I wake up for fajr , I hear the birds chirping in my neighbourhood greeting me in their sweet symphony, one that I really enjoy , calming to ears and really heartfelt.
This reminds of of doing my morning azkar .
Simi...
Daha fazla gör
14
2
Razia Zahra
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 30:17
Bismillah Hirrahma Nirraheem.
Seize the morning.
If you seize the morning, you witness the day that changed into night, and the night how it becomes the day. Have you noticed the smile that spreads across your face? You understand the magnificence of Allah, and you understand that this day has become a chance.
You smile at the sound of birds chirping and you know that everything praises Allah. You witness tranquility, you witness opportunity. ...
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15
7
Nadia
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 30:17-19
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
Daha fazla gör
8
3
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