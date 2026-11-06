Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: An-Nisa Ayah 91

After a person accepts God’s religion, he repeatedly encounters such situations in his life whereby the sincerity of his decision is tested. ‘Migration’ is one such test. It implies that when worldly gains and convenience appear to be obstacles in the path of religion, one should thrust them aside and move ahead towards God. If the situation demands, the individual should abandon his relatives and home as well. If he is able to move ahead in the path of truth in the moment of trial, by ignoring personal gains and expediency, he consolidates his attachment to truth. One who adopts this course, enhances his sensitivity to truth and continues to move closer to it. But one who does not, diminishes his receptiveness to truth. The hard demands of religion divide people into several groups: simple people, opponents and hypocrites. Muslims must deal with them accordingly. They should be firm in eradicating evil through peaceful means but lenient in the discharge of moral responsibilities. They should be considerate to the weak and try to influence others instead of becoming swayed themselves. They should not challenge a group who wants to make peace with them.