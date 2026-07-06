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An-Naml
38
27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
Süleyman: "Ey cemaat! Bana teslim olmalarından önce, hanginiz o kraliçenin tahtını yanıma getirebilir?" dedi.
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Salihu Abba
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26 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
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7
0
A Siddiqui
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 27:38-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
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