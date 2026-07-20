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Luqman
32
31:32
واذا غشيهم موج كالظلل دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين فلما نجاهم الى البر فمنهم مقتصد وما يجحد باياتنا الا كل ختار كفور ٣٢
وَإِذَا غَشِيَهُم مَّوْجٌۭ كَٱلظُّلَلِ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَمَّا نَجَّىٰهُمْ إِلَى ٱلْبَرِّ فَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ ۚ وَمَا يَجْحَدُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ إِلَّا كُلُّ خَتَّارٍۢ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٢
وَإِذَا
غَشِيَهُم
مَّوۡجٞ
كَٱلظُّلَلِ
دَعَوُاْ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصِينَ
لَهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَمَّا
نَجَّىٰهُمۡ
إِلَى
ٱلۡبَرِّ
فَمِنۡهُم
مُّقۡتَصِدٞۚ
وَمَا
يَجۡحَدُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
إِلَّا
كُلُّ
خَتَّارٖ
كَفُورٖ
٣٢
Dağlar gibi dalgalar insanları kuşattığı zaman, dini tamamen Allah'a has kılarak O'na yalvarırlar; onları karaya çıkararak kurtardığında, içlerinden bir kısmı doğru yolda kalır. Zaten ayetlerimizi bilerek ancak hain nankörler inkar eder.
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Ayet 31:32
'Bismillah rahman rahim'
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
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Ayet 31:32
This ayah is an amazing analogy to life. In it's literal sense, it's completely true if you've ever sailed or been on a cruise or boat. When the integrity of the vessel is in question due to the weather, EVERY soul acknowledges its helplessness and turn to the one they know deep inside of them can control the seas.
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Ayet 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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S Rahman
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Ayet 31:31-32, 10:22, 31:29
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
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