Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 99

At the onset of Doomsday, the present world will no longer be the same. It appears that the present boundaries between mountains and rivers will disappear and huge crowds of human beings will lap against one other like the waves of the ocean. Today, Hell is being shown to people through their ‘mental eyes’, but they fail to perceive it. On Doomsday, Hell will be shown to people through their physical eyes. At that time, everybody will see it. But this seeing will be of no avail except to one who had removed the veil from his eyes, having learned a lesson from divine advice in his pre-death life. The removal of veil on the Day of judgement, will be solely for the purpose of sending the arrogant and insolent disbelievers to their destined end in hell.