The condition of those who are free from pride, consideration of self-interest and love of outward show is such that when God’s Truth appears before them, they immediately recognise it, even though such Truth might have come through the medium of a human being like themselves. They prostrate themselves before the Truth, and begin to mould their lives in submission to the Truth instead of attempting to mould the Truth to fit their lives. Those who prove to be worshippers of Truth in this manner are God’s near and dear ones. They will be showered with splendid rewards in the life hereafter.