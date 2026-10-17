Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 110

The prophet is neither god nor angel. He is a human being just like any other human being. His only distinguishing feature is that he receives God’s revelation through invisible means. In other words, a prophet is an individual who, outwardly, is a human being but who inwardly is a representative of God. Because of this only those can recognize a prophet who can recognize his merit. Arriving at the Truth is possible only for one who can recognise reality in its essence, i.e. who is capable of recognising a ‘prophet’ at the level of a ‘human being.’