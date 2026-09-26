Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: Fussilat Ayah 31

There are two types of human beings. One consists of those who take Satan and those who misguide others as their leaders. In the world, these people are each other’s best friends. But, in the Hereafter, the position will be just the opposite. There , when the followers see that their selfish leaders have caused them to be cast into hell, they will develop an extreme hatred for these ‘so-called’ leaders, and will wish to have the satisfaction of degrading and dishonouring them. The second type of human beings comprises those who will fraternize with God’s angels. Such people take angels as their comrades (companions) for the period extending from this world up to the Hereafter. The angels shower godly emotions on their hearts, and in difficult times give them peace of mind. Through fine aesthetic experiences, they convey to them God’s good news. Subsequently, these angels will receive them in the Hereafter and lead them to the gardens of paradise.