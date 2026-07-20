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Fatir
6
35:6
ان الشيطان لكم عدو فاتخذوه عدوا انما يدعو حزبه ليكونوا من اصحاب السعير ٦
إِنَّ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ فَٱتَّخِذُوهُ عَدُوًّا ۚ إِنَّمَا يَدْعُوا۟ حِزْبَهُۥ لِيَكُونُوا۟ مِنْ أَصْحَـٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٦
إِنَّ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
فَٱتَّخِذُوهُ
عَدُوًّاۚ
إِنَّمَا
يَدۡعُواْ
حِزۡبَهُۥ
لِيَكُونُواْ
مِنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٦
Şeytan şüphesiz sizin düşmanınızdır; siz de onu düşman tutun; o, kendi taraftarlarını, çılgın alevli cehennem yaranı olmaya çağırır.
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A N
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referans
Ayet 35:6
Yesterday I had an opportunity to do a good thing that wouldn't have taken much time and the beneficial impact would have been significant. But I somehow convinced myself I needed to use the day doing a less urgent and not really beneficial activity.
Today I woke up with so much regret when I remembered that Shaitan has a gradual set of whispers. If he can't get us to sin outright, he tries to get us to choose the lesser of two good deeds or to...
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4
0
slave of Allah
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2 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:6
Imagine the torture of Iblis in Jahannam.
He may have lead billions of souls to rot in Hell with him, except Allah's chosen slaves.
But could you imagine the punishment that Allah has reserved for him.
A jinn who has thousands of years of experience, knowledge of Allah, and religion, but still decides to disobey Allah's command.
Never take Islamic knowledge for granted. It does not make you a believer unless you apply it to yourself and ot...
Daha fazla gör
5
0
Mohannad Hakeem
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3 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:6
A scholar once wrote:
'So he was on his way to meet his enemy,
his shield was heavy on him, so he took it away,
his sword was bothering him, so he let go of it,
his food and water were slowing him down, so he abandoned them,
then he met his enemy, with no shield, with no weapon, while being hungry and thirsty!
How could he win in that battle!
In a similar fashion:
Some may feel burdened by the remembrance of Allah, and they abandon it.
And m...
Daha fazla gör
74
8
Razia Zahra
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:6
In the Name of Allaah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.
I once read the book 'The devil's deceptions' by Ibn Jawzi RA. This book changed my perspective on life, or more so the nature of this life. I was astounded how much the devil or iblis can creep up and he has led people and nations to misguidance.
Now, we all know generally what is good and what is bad. We are also aware that we commit evil when we listen to the whispers and plo...
Daha fazla gör
13
4
A Siddiqui
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 40:42, 12:108, 35:6, 16:125, 10:25, 31:21
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
Daha fazla gör
56
25
Bilal Arshad
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:6
Iblees (ابليس) was exiled from heaven because الله عزوجل disliked his intolerance towards آدم عليه السلام. For this reason, ابليس could also be classified as a racist due to his bigotry. It can then be argued the world is filled with many like-minded people. May الله عزوجل protect us from such inhumanity. امين. Subsequently, ابليس was stripped of his rank and sent to his new abode — the condemnation of the hellfire. However, ابليس is eager to be...
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10
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Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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7 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:6, 17:53, 18:50
Have you ever visited Mecca? Notice how many people are there - the holiest place on earth, God's house, and the birthplace of His Messenger - but instead of being captivated by the humble, yet sacred structure of the Kaaba, they turn their eyes and phone cameras to the looming clocktower next door. Shaytan couldn't stop them from spending time, money, and effort to make the journey there. He didn't want their wallets or limbs - instead he aimed ...
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6
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