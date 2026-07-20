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Fatir
41
35:41
۞ ان الله يمسك السماوات والارض ان تزولا ولين زالتا ان امسكهما من احد من بعده انه كان حليما غفورا ٤١
۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُمْسِكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ أَن تَزُولَا ۚ وَلَئِن زَالَتَآ إِنْ أَمْسَكَهُمَا مِنْ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنۢ بَعْدِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ حَلِيمًا غَفُورًۭا ٤١
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُمۡسِكُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
أَن
تَزُولَاۚ
وَلَئِن
زَالَتَآ
إِنۡ
أَمۡسَكَهُمَا
مِنۡ
أَحَدٖ
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
حَلِيمًا
غَفُورٗا
٤١
Doğrusu, zeval bulmasın diye gökleri ve yeri tutan Allah'tır. Eğer onlar zevale uğrarsa O'ndan başka, and olsun ki onları kimse tutamaz. O, şüphesiz Halim'dir, bağışlayandır.
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slave of Allah
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2 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:41
We are 24/7 under the grip of Allah’s mercy on us. Imagine Allah letting the heavens and the Earth collapse as we are doing our 9-5 jobs, going to the mall to buy groceries, or driving back home. Shouldn’t we be fearful of Allah? If He decides to let go of His creation, who can do anything to Him? Allah would never do that as He is the most Just (Al Adl) to his creation.
We standing safe and sound on this Earth and it not getting collapsed gives...
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Razia Zahra
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4 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 31:17, 35:41
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Of all the vile things that are spoken about Allah’s religion, of all the oppression, of all the injustice our Lord remains with everyone of us Patient.
He does not take us to task straight away and allows for us to repent. He feeds and sustains even the tyrant but the tyrant does not see His graces. He sets himself for eternal downfall.
Reflecting upon Allah SWT’s patience (though still ...
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1
J Yousef
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8 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 17:44, 35:41, 2:225, 2:235, 22:59
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Al-Haleem is the One who is not hasty in punishing. As humans, we appreciate forbearance. We appreciate being given chances to rectify ourselves before seeing the consequences of our actions. If there was a rule that you would be sent to detention for not doing your homework, wouldn’t you be grateful that your teacher let it slide? How about the second time she does so, or the third? What about when a police officer catches you speeding, but does...
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