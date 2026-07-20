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Fatir
39
35:39
هو الذي جعلكم خلايف في الارض فمن كفر فعليه كفره ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم عند ربهم الا مقتا ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم الا خسارا ٣٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَكُمْ خَلَـٰٓئِفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ فَمَن كَفَرَ فَعَلَيْهِ كُفْرُهُۥ ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا مَقْتًۭا ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ إِلَّا خَسَارًۭا ٣٩
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَكُمۡ
خَلَٰٓئِفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
فَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَعَلَيۡهِ
كُفۡرُهُۥۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
إِلَّا
مَقۡتٗاۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
خَسَارٗا
٣٩
Sizleri yeryüzüne de hakim kılan O'dur. İnkar edenin inkarı kendi aleyhinedir. İnkarcıların inkarı, Rableri katında yalnız kendilerine olan gazabı arttırır. İnkarcıların inkarı, hüsrandan başka birşey arttırmaz.
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Beenish Ameen
Takip etmek
2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 14:7, 35:39
Surah Fatir, verse 39, raises an important question: Does kufr also mean being ungrateful? How does it impact us?
When we become consumed by our desires and focus on what we lack, we often lose sight of the blessings we already have. Being ungrateful can manifest as a lack of patience and a refusal to accept our fate or Allah's decree. This mindset can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, anger, and irritability towards life and everything aroun...
Daha fazla gör
7
3
Ibrahim Zeini
Takip etmek
6 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
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24
2
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