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Fatir
3
35:3
يا ايها الناس اذكروا نعمت الله عليكم هل من خالق غير الله يرزقكم من السماء والارض لا الاه الا هو فانى توفكون ٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ هَلْ مِنْ خَـٰلِقٍ غَيْرُ ٱللَّهِ يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ تُؤْفَكُونَ ٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
هَلۡ
مِنۡ
خَٰلِقٍ
غَيۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٣
Ey insanlar! Allah'ın size olan nimetini anın; sizi gökten ve yerden rızıklandıran Allah'tan başka bir yaratan var mıdır? O'ndan başka tanrı yoktur. Nasıl aldatılıp da döndürülürsünüz?
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Nadia
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 35:3
As we sit ready for the Maghrib Adhan to be called, let us look at the plate of food in front of us and think about where it actually came from. Every part of it came from different places, maybe the chicken travelled from the other side of the world and it has now ended up on your plate. Maybe that tomato was also grown on the other side of the world and it has now made it's way on your plate. This is all Allah's work. We didn't have to take car...
Daha fazla gör
9
2
Rushana Roberts
Takip etmek
5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
2
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