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Fatir
29
35:29
ان الذين يتلون كتاب الله واقاموا الصلاة وانفقوا مما رزقناهم سرا وعلانية يرجون تجارة لن تبور ٢٩
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَتْلُونَ كِتَـٰبَ ٱللَّهِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَأَنفَقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ سِرًّۭا وَعَلَانِيَةًۭ يَرْجُونَ تِجَـٰرَةًۭ لَّن تَبُورَ ٢٩
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتۡلُونَ
كِتَٰبَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَقَامُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَأَنفَقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
سِرّٗا
وَعَلَانِيَةٗ
يَرۡجُونَ
تِجَٰرَةٗ
لَّن
تَبُورَ
٢٩
Allah'ın Kitap'ına uyanlar, namazı kılanlar, kendilerine verdiğimiz rızıktan gizli ve açık sarfedenler, tükenmeyecek bir kazanç umabilirler.
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UmAyoub
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4 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:29
{إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَتْلُونَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَأَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَأَنفَقُوا مِمَّا رَزَقْنَاهُمْ سِرًّا وَعَلَانِيَةً يَرْجُونَ تِجَارَةً لَّن تَبُورَ} [فاطر : 29]
Indeed, those who recite the Book of Allah and establish prayer and spend [in His cause] out of what We have provided them, secretly and publicly, [can] expect a profit that will never perish -
{لِيُوَفِّيَهُمْ أُجُورَهُمْ وَيَزِيدَهُم مِّن فَضْلِهِ ۚ إِنَّهُ غَفُورٌ شَكُورٌ} [فاطر...
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Iraj Marjan
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2 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:29-30, 2:86, 61:10, 9:111
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
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A Siddiqui
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:29-30, 42:23, 2:215, 2:110
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
Daha fazla gör
27
6
A Siddiqui
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:34, 17:19, 39:7, 35:29-30, 4:147, 76:22
Sometimes trying to do even the basics feels like a struggle. Waking up on a cold morning to pray fajr, avoiding haram, maintaining family ties, praying Isha when you'd rather go to sleep, maintaining your modesty, etc.
But did you know that Allah is ash-Shakoor, The Appreciative?
Imam Al-Ghazali tells us that ash-Shakoor is
'The one who rewards the practice of a few pious deeds many-fold, and in response to the action of a few days, gives lim...
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26
9
tareq abed
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8 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
Daha fazla gör
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1
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