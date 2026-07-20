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Fatir
27
35:27
الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ثمرات مختلفا الوانها ومن الجبال جدد بيض وحمر مختلف الوانها وغرابيب سود ٢٧
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِۦ ثَمَرَٰتٍۢ مُّخْتَلِفًا أَلْوَٰنُهَا ۚ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِبَالِ جُدَدٌۢ بِيضٌۭ وَحُمْرٌۭ مُّخْتَلِفٌ أَلْوَٰنُهَا وَغَرَابِيبُ سُودٌۭ ٢٧
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦ
ثَمَرَٰتٖ
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهَاۚ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
جُدَدُۢ
بِيضٞ
وَحُمۡرٞ
مُّخۡتَلِفٌ
أَلۡوَٰنُهَا
وَغَرَابِيبُ
سُودٞ
٢٧
Allah'ın gökten su indirdiğini görmez misin? Biz onunla türlü türlü renkte ürünler yetiştirmiş; dağlarda da beyaz, kırmızı, siyah ve türlü renkte yollar varetmişizdir.
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Muniba Ansari
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42 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 35:27
While I was on a long drive, I kept looking at the mountains and trying to recall any ayat that mention them. At first I remembered the verse in Surah Al-Hashr about how if the Qur’an was revealed on a mountain, it would crumble out of khashya (fear) of Allah.
Then another ayah came to mind : Surah Fatir, Ayah 27, where Allah mentions the different colours of the mountains.
As I looked around, I noticed how the mountains around me seemed to ref...
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2
Rehma Khan
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30 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 35:27-28
Imagine walking into your home one day and finding it completely decorated with flowers of different kinds. Every corner, every table, every window, carefully arranged just to show you how much your family loves and cares for you. Wouldn’t you feel seen, loved, and valued?
Similarly, Allah SWT reminds us in this ayah to look around at the flowers of different colors and shapes, the mountains with stripes of white, red, and black, the sunsets (sk...
Daha fazla gör
9
0
Hammad Fahim
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51 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 35:27-28
In these verses Allah invites you to explore His miraculous sign, one which is presented in the spectacle of rainfall giving bloom to fruits of different colours. This diversity which presents itself in the agricultural landscape, doesn't just end there, the mountains are also included in this verse illustrating the various shades of white, red and raven black. This fascinaing diversity as intentionally designed by Allah continues to extend to pe...
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Khaleda Begum
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4 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 35:27-28
Allah links colours with awe of Him. So far I understand this idea is, colours in nature can lead us to His awe.
But, why we don’t always feel the awe, although we are living in a world full of colours?
The ayah answers this question; the servant of Allah who has real knowledge can be in His awe.
Newton demonstrated that colour is a quality of light. And Quran demonstrates 'knowledge' as 'light'.
The truly beneficial knowledge enlightened the h...
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