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Al-Fatihah
1
1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
Rahman ve Rahim olan Allah'ın adıyla:
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Takip etmek
12 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
How would your day feel different if every time you said Bismillah, you paused long enough to truly feel that Allah’s mercy is surrounding you, carrying you into that moment?
I often struggle throughout my day to rush everything. It's almost like I'm afraid of the experience, or I just want it to be over with. Sometimes this can look like me eating too fast, taking a shower too fast, ending a conversation abruptly, and not being fully present ...
Daha fazla gör
48
4
Jasmina Ahmed
Takip etmek
17 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
when I pause at بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ I realise that Allah is teaching me how to begin life itself. The sentence removes the ego from the start. There is no “I” in the phrase. My actions disappear behind the name of Allah. It is as if the Qur’an is teaching that the believer should not begin with the self but with the name of our Lord.
35
0
Jasmina Ahmed
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17 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
Growing up, so much of what I learned about the deen was about what’s ḥaraam and what’s ḥalal and so many reminders about the hellfire. It almost felt as if Allah was always waiting to punish us. The people who seemed the most “religious” often looked strict and judgemental that Islam began to feel heavy and gloomy. But reflecting on بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ slowly changed the way I see everything. If Allah Himself introduces Himse...
Daha fazla gör
26
2
aleena qamar
Takip etmek
18 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 1:1
What I Personally feel is that if
I start every task, big or small,
with the name of Allah. Bismillah, then I would never be worrying about the outcome; rather, I'd feel content with whatever Allah has decreed for me.
25
0
Ahmad Hasan Al Burhan
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20 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
The linguistic miracle of the words of Allah is that a small sentence delivers so many meanings but it carries few words. The grammar structure and universality it carries are among the signs that prove that it's from Allah alone. The linguistic Beauty Of Bismillah is that it carries a universal meaning that fits in every situation and a grammatical structure that was rarely used in Arabic. The word "Bi" in Bismillah is a grammatical preposition,...
Daha fazla gör
15
0
Halima Khatoon
Takip etmek
20 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
The very first words of the Qur’an begin with:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.”
When someone has mastered a skill or holds great authority, they usually introduce themselves through that strength. A doctor introduces himself as a doctor. A leader introduces himself by his position. People define themselves by what they consider their highest achievement or power.
Now reflect on this: Allah ﷻ possesses absolute ...
Daha fazla gör
18
2
aaaa zzzz
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21 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
Bismillah,
I remember the times when I was distant from the Quran. I remember the times when I would persist in wretched music, twisting my heart and my limbs and causing me to associate partners in my heart with other than Allah. Then, I remember that one faithful evening where I just felt like opening up the Quran and reading it. I don't know what the impulse was or where it came from, but it was guidance from Allah. I knew I was lost inside. ...
Daha fazla gör
18
2
Sheikh Uthman Hadi
Takip etmek
27 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 7:200, 1:1
'Do not curse the devil, but instead speak the name of God.'
The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) explained that when you focus on cursing the devil, you give him too much weight and space. He grows in pride knowing that he has disturbed you. Instead speak the name of God and seek refuge in him (ie. Bismillah), and the devil will shrink to the size of a fly. Evil only occupies what we let it occupy. Satan is weak and can only whisper. Evil t...
Daha fazla gör
18
0
زینب فاطمہ
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30 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 1:1
Whenever you start something without Allah (SWT).. you are trying to carry it alone
It may work it may not
But the blessing the guidance the ease —its missing...
Just say Bismillah before any action
It's a small habit yet it changes everything..
Whenever I start a task no matter how big or small.When I say Bismillah
I remind myself
Now Allah "SWT" is with me —this will get done no matter how difficult it is
" BismAllah " reminds us
You a...
Daha fazla gör
14
2
Mohammed Kibriya
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40 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 1:1
BismiAllah - Back in 90s you would have to take a radio and dial into the right tune, so you move the radio around the house and move the antenna around to get perfect connection and same time you have to use a dialer. ( 90s and 80s ppl will understand this more ) To get the right signal, the right frequencies, you are required to do exactly that. Same with Quran, certain verses, certain words, certain pauses, brings the frequencies of the heart...
Daha fazla gör
20
4
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