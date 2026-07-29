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Al-Baqarah
90
2:90
بيسما اشتروا به انفسهم ان يكفروا بما انزل الله بغيا ان ينزل الله من فضله على من يشاء من عباده فباءوا بغضب على غضب وللكافرين عذاب مهين ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا ٱشْتَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ ۖ فَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍۢ ۚ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٩٠
بِئۡسَمَا
ٱشۡتَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
أَن
يَكۡفُرُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بَغۡيًا
أَن
يُنَزِّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۖ
فَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٍ
عَلَىٰ
غَضَبٖۚ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٩٠
Allah'ın kullarından dilediğine, bol ihsanından indirmesini çekemeyerek, Allah'ın indirdiğini inkar etmekle, kendilerini ne kötü bir şey karşılığında sattılar. Bu yüzden gazab üstüne gazaba uğradılar. Kafirlere alçaltıcı bir azab vardır.
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Maryam Nazar
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 4:40, 2:90
Reflection made by sister few hours back made me to ponder on this verse .....jazakallah khair dear sister...
With Allah’s help, mercy and bounty, if we believers can absorb this verse to our hearts, there wont be any room for jealousy and resentment.
Focussing on the blessings of others, if we are envious, means that we are not happy or content with what Allah has given them. How can we even think that Allah has blessed them more than us when ...
Daha fazla gör
10
0
ekaterina myachina
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10 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:89-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
Daha fazla gör
6
3
sabah firdous
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
Daha fazla gör
13
3
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