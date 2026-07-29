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Al-Baqarah
9
2:9
يخادعون الله والذين امنوا وما يخدعون الا انفسهم وما يشعرون ٩
يُخَـٰدِعُونَ ٱللَّهَ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَمَا يَخْدَعُونَ إِلَّآ أَنفُسَهُمْ وَمَا يَشْعُرُونَ ٩
يُخَٰدِعُونَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَمَا
يَخۡدَعُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Bunlar Allah'ı ve inananları aldatmaya çalışırlar, oysa sadece kendilerini aldatırlar da farkında değildirler.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Khalisa M.
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43 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 27:40, 12:86, 2:9, 16:19, 2:216
When someone gives you a gift you don’t like, you fake it... or at least you try to. You smile and say thank you in hopes of not hurting their feelings, because 'it’s the thought that counts.'
But what about when Allah ﷻ gifts you with something you don’t like... what then?
You can’t fake it.
Not with Him.
'And Allah knows what you conceal and what you reveal.' (16:19)
And even with yourself, you can only fake it for so long.
'They [try to] dec...
Daha fazla gör
23
5
محمد اشراق
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
Daha fazla gör
18
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