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Al-Baqarah
85
2:85
ثم انتم هاولاء تقتلون انفسكم وتخرجون فريقا منكم من ديارهم تظاهرون عليهم بالاثم والعدوان وان ياتوكم اسارى تفادوهم وهو محرم عليكم اخراجهم افتومنون ببعض الكتاب وتكفرون ببعض فما جزاء من يفعل ذالك منكم الا خزي في الحياة الدنيا ويوم القيامة يردون الى اشد العذاب وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٨٥
ثُمَّ أَنتُمْ هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ تَقْتُلُونَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَتُخْرِجُونَ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ تَظَـٰهَرُونَ عَلَيْهِم بِٱلْإِثْمِ وَٱلْعُدْوَٰنِ وَإِن يَأْتُوكُمْ أُسَـٰرَىٰ تُفَـٰدُوهُمْ وَهُوَ مُحَرَّمٌ عَلَيْكُمْ إِخْرَاجُهُمْ ۚ أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍۢ ۚ فَمَا جَزَآءُ مَن يَفْعَلُ ذَٰلِكَ مِنكُمْ إِلَّا خِزْىٌۭ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَيَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ يُرَدُّونَ إِلَىٰٓ أَشَدِّ ٱلْعَذَابِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ٨٥
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
تَقۡتُلُونَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَتُخۡرِجُونَ
فَرِيقٗا
مِّنكُم
مِّن
دِيَٰرِهِمۡ
تَظَٰهَرُونَ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَٱلۡعُدۡوَٰنِ
وَإِن
يَأۡتُوكُمۡ
أُسَٰرَىٰ
تُفَٰدُوهُمۡ
وَهُوَ
مُحَرَّمٌ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِخۡرَاجُهُمۡۚ
أَفَتُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِبَعۡضِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَتَكۡفُرُونَ
بِبَعۡضٖۚ
فَمَا
جَزَآءُ
مَن
يَفۡعَلُ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِنكُمۡ
إِلَّا
خِزۡيٞ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَيَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
يُرَدُّونَ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَشَدِّ
ٱلۡعَذَابِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٥
Sonra siz, birbirinizi öldüren, aranızdan bir takımı memleketlerinden süren, onlara karşı günah ve düşmanlıkta birleşen, onları çıkarmak haramken size esir olarak geldiklerinde fidyelerini vermeye kalkan kimselersiniz. Kitabın bir kısmına inanıp, bir kısmını inkar mı ediyorsunuz? Aranızda böyle yapanın cezası ancak dünya hayatında rezil olmaktır. Ahiret gününde de azabın en şiddetlisine onlar uğratılırlar. Allah yaptıklarınızdan gafil değildir.
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Ayet 2:85
أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍۢ ۚ
If we believe in some parts of the Qur’an and disbelieve in others, then surely we become like the Jews and Christians before us — those who accepted only what suited their desires and seemed convenient for their worldly lives.
Sadly, many Muslims today are doing the same. We pick and choose only those rulings and teachings that feel easy and comfortable for us, while turning away fro...
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2
ekaterina myachina
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10 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 2:85-86
In Part
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:85–86) through the Hadith
A contradiction appears in the ayah:
﴿أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ﴾
“Do you then believe in part of the Book and disbelieve in part?” (2:85)
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to conflict among factions from Bani Israil.
They would fight and expel one another,
yet still try to free their captives afterward while following part of the Torah.
Not always t...
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3
tareq abed
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8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:84-86
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
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0
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