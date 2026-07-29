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Al-Baqarah
62
2:62
ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱلَّذِينَ هَادُوا۟ وَٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ وَٱلصَّـٰبِـِٔينَ مَنْ ءَامَنَ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَلَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٦٢
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
Şüphesiz, inananlar, Yahudi olanlar, Hıristiyanlar ve Sabiilerden Allah'a ve ahiret gününe inanıp yararlı iş yapanların ecirleri Rablerinin katındadır. Onlar için artık korku yoktur. Onlar üzülmeyeceklerdir.
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referans
Ayet 10:62, 46:13, 2:277, 5:69, 2:112, 7:35, 2:274, 2:62, 2:38, 6:48, 39:61
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
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referans
Ayet 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
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